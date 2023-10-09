Canberra Racing Club's newest event is set to give a massive boost to important community causes around the ACT.
A total of 11 charities, sporting clubs and community groups have been announced for the first Canberra Community Chest on November 25 at Thoroughbred Park, where a share in $50,000 is up for grabs.
Each organisation will be represented by a horse in the 1400m Quality Open Handicap, with finishing position to determine how much of the $50,000 prizemoney they will win.
"This kind of event for us is huge," Mary Liondi-Barlow, founder of Good Omen Goodeze, told The Canberra Times.
Her community needle-craft group create handmade 'goodies' for people in need, and when their 150 members attend workshops to make the items, there is a focus on self care, mental health and wellness.
"This will get our name out there and spread word about the work we do in the community," she said.
"We're a very small charity, and very new as we've only been going for the last three years. So we're very grateful to be a part of this."
For Roundabout Canberra, the organisation that provides safe, essential baby and children's items to families in need, the Community Chest couldn't come at a better time.
"We're coming to our busiest period of Christmas and the new year when there is the highest demand, so the proceeds will go to support more children," chief executive Hannah Andrevski said.
"We've got a team of about 250 active volunteers and they're that sort, clean and prepare all of the lovely donations that come to us to get them ready to go out to families, and then we partner with 110 social services so families that need things can place an order with us.
"These funds will cover a range of things like helping keep the operation running, but at this time of year there's a particularly high need for consumable items like nappies, wipes and toiletries that we just don't get donated enough, and some prams and cots also need parts to make them safely re-home them."
An independent committee of "distinguished Canberrans" decided the 11 organisations already named, but a public vote on Thoroughbred Park's website will determine the 12th and final spot in the Community Chest.
The other organisations chosen for the event include, the ACT Volunteer Brigades Association, Belconnen Magpies Football Club, Canberra Hospital Foundation, Lifeline Canberra, Riding for the Disabled of the ACT (Pegasus), The Daniela Dwyer Foundation, The Ricky Stuart Foundation, Western District Rugby Union Football Club, and Win the Day.
Canberra Racing Club boss Darren Pearce said there is "strong potential for the race day to grow", too.
"Our ultimate hope that the $50,000 chest for partners can grow to match the race prize money on offer [$200,000]," he said.
"We are focused on being a positive force within the Canberra community and look forward to providing a wonderful opportunity for everyone to enjoy top-class racing with purpose."
