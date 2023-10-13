The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Inside Archie 100: A Century of the Archibald Prize ahead of run at National Portrait Gallery

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
October 14 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One hundred years of the Archibald Prize should, theoretically, mean 100 winning portraits of 100 different faces of Australians from all walks of life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.