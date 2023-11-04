Reality check: I was picked to be on TV show Million Dollar Island

I can 100 per cent confirm that we are not dropped off during the day, only to be picked up and taken to a resort at night. Neither are we fed behind the scenes. Nor do we have flushing loos and warm showers, or even cold ones. The wild boars that visit at night are actual stinky swine. The cheeky monkeys that steal our stuff and pee on us from on high are prolific. The snake that bites my island-son while he has a nocturnal bathroom break in the bushes is not a prop. The scorpions do like to attach themselves to us, but not as much as the ticks. The sea cucumber we forage does taste more like a promotional Bunnings thong than seafood. We sleep in dirt and wake through the night to keep the fire going. Our fingers and toes turn into sultanas when we are drenched during midnight rains. The ocean gifts us meager meals, adorable shells and a place to wash ourselves.