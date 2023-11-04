Reality check: I was picked to be on TV show Million Dollar Island

If you're a weirdo like me who has always pined to be stranded on an island, sleep in the dirt, defecate in the woods, wash your hair in the ocean and live with people who would rather you weren't there anymore, while vying for a million-dollar payday, you will know the heart thump I felt each time the email came through.
"You're advancing to the next stage of casting - CONGRATULATIONS!!"
The legal eagles protecting the show's fourth wall won't let me reveal every juicy detail, but let me tell you about the stuff my non-disclosure agreement didn't include...
Firstly, there's a casting announcement. I'm tagged, emailed and pointed to by all the people who love and know me best. It launches on my birthday, so obviously it's a sign. I'm in. It's not the franchise show I've been obsessed with for decades - more the Luke or Liam of the Hemsworth brothers. I mean, you could say no, but then, are you just going to hang out waiting for Chris for the rest of your life?
I answer the million-page questionnaire and send in my video.
And wait. And wait. Two whole days - I'm an impatient Taurean, okay? Then the calls start coming in - a zoom meeting, meetings with the casting producer, chats with the executive producer, forward movement, affirmation and, finally, validation.
At this stage, the rollercoaster hasn't even left the platform. Before you get the official nod, there are hoops. Full medicals (two lengthy GP appointments), a battery of blood tests, cardio fitness tests, an ECG, a psych test, police checks, expensive immunisations, and visa applications. And then, "We want to check out your life more intimately, what are all of your social media accounts please?" Can you hang on a minute, guys? I need to polish a few skeletons. The checks roll off the tongue now, but, hand on heart, they took up all my spare mental, emotional and physical time for months.
You can tell you're almost in when they start to ask for more photos, more videos - your whole life, please. And while you're at it, get these release forms signed by any family members that appear in your photos or video.
This is how the mind of a weirdo works. My pre-island prep begins with a cessation of all coffee drinking - there won't be any caffeine on the island and you don't need migraine-inducing cravings to make you grumpier than Garfield in the mornings.
Stop eating three meals a day - you know they're going to starve you out there.
But don't strip off any weight - you don't need the mania that comes when lean gets leaner, and you'll need your mind and emotions in check.
You may as well get used to being uncomfortable, so stop having warm showers. Sleep on the floor with a sheet once in a while - you won't have blankets, much less a mattress. Also, this plant-based vegan knows that under starvation conditions, I might just scoff any food reward that's put in front of me, and if that includes a carnivorous meal, it'll likely mess with my digestion. I've even seen vegos hospitalised on these shows after chowing down on mega-meat meals, so I make myself eat a few eggs and some cheese before I leave.
I do puzzles and sudoku every night.
I know how to make a fire.
I do weights.
I run.
I swim.
I stretch.
All the stones, I turn.
We have a date, an approved visa application, primed passport and plane tickets. It's not a dream - I'm in, and we're off. Only to be postponed roughly a week out, due to asbestos on our island. I drown my sorrows in a double shot of coffee, treat myself to a warm shower and wait. In the new year, it happens.
We have a 10-kilogram island luggage allowance, which sounds OK, but that includes the bag itself, two pairs of sneakers, hiking boots, thongs, and non-optional aqua shoes for the poisonous sea anemones on our Malaysian island, one red, one blue, one yellow, and one green shirt for competitions, shorts for competition, warm clothes for night, two swimsuits, a rashy and a raincoat. And anything else you can fit into the allowed weight. Nothing with any logos, please. We're told to send options for our day-one outfit, to be approved. Photos of all our gear are sent and scoured and approved, or not. Even minutes before we board the boats for our adventure, a handler will check every stitch of our clothes again. Scrupulously fingering the hems and linings for "contraband"- fishing hooks, cigarettes, drugs, lipstick, food...
They take our microfibre towels (too much like a blankie), toothpaste, makeup, sunscreen, hair products, etc. There's a teeny tiny weeny logo: "Cut a hole out of that if you can't pick it off, or just leave it behind." Well, we were warned, yeah, yeah.
I can 100 per cent confirm that we are not dropped off during the day, only to be picked up and taken to a resort at night. Neither are we fed behind the scenes. Nor do we have flushing loos and warm showers, or even cold ones. The wild boars that visit at night are actual stinky swine. The cheeky monkeys that steal our stuff and pee on us from on high are prolific. The snake that bites my island-son while he has a nocturnal bathroom break in the bushes is not a prop. The scorpions do like to attach themselves to us, but not as much as the ticks. The sea cucumber we forage does taste more like a promotional Bunnings thong than seafood. We sleep in dirt and wake through the night to keep the fire going. Our fingers and toes turn into sultanas when we are drenched during midnight rains. The ocean gifts us meager meals, adorable shells and a place to wash ourselves.
Well, the emergency medical supplies do include, as well as tampons and sunblock, a healthy supply of condoms. But, romance, showmance, bromance? Seriously, are you joking? Imagine what it's like when a human doesn't soap up for weeks, and has to brush their teeth with campfire charcoal and sticks, barely eats and has scarcely enough energy to stand upright without swaying. Our campmates feel closer than Tasmanian cousins, but in a weird way there doesn't seem to be any bonds beyond sibling kinship, or the strange affinity you have with someone who has suffered in the same way as you. We will forever be close, but not like that...
You don't know what happened? Big hint, I still have my job at The Canberra Times, I haven't won a million bucks and retired. No one has. Want to watch the rollercoaster in action? Enjoy the Million Dollar Island ride on Tenplay.
