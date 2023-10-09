The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/AFL

Port Adelaide Power to make play for Ivan Soldo in AFL trade window

By Anna Harrington
October 9 2023 - 5:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Adelaide are confident they can seal a deal for Esava Ratugolea the second time around, while also flagging their interest in Richmond ruck Ivan Soldo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
Bombers firm on ruck plan as Goldstein arrives
Todd Goldstein will switch from North Melbourne to Essendon on a one-year AFL deal. (Morgan Hancock/AAP PHOTOS)
Shayne Hope and Anna Harrington
More from sports
More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.