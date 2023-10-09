Port Adelaide are confident they can seal a deal for Esava Ratugolea the second time around, while also flagging their interest in Richmond ruck Ivan Soldo.
The Power tried and failed to snare key defender Ratugolea when he was under contract at Geelong last year, but the 25-year-old has again requested a trade.
Port on Monday traded next year's first round pick to Fremantle for the Dockers' second-rounder (currently pick No.23), which is expected to be on the table for Ratugolea, and a future second round pick.
Port is also keen on Soldo, who is contracted until the end of 2024, but Davies said it remained to be seen whether that interest would be reciprocated.
"It's well documented, we'd like to get a ruckman or two in through this period," he said.
"Ivan's one player who we think has the capability to be a No.1 ruck in the competition. Whether he's going to have that capability or opportunity at Richmond is one matter.
"If he was to want to leave Richmond, we'd certainly be wanting to be in that conversation."
When asked about Soldo, Richmond's football talent boss Blair Hartley said: "Look, Ivan's contracted. We're intent on keeping him. So that's where it sits at the moment.
"We haven't had any conversations with Port Adelaide." Davies has insisted the Power also consider Bulldogs ruckman Jordon Sweet, who has requested a trade to Alberton, a potential No.1 ruck.
Port are also looking to bring in Essendon defender Brandon Zerk-Thatcher. Xavier Duursma hasn't requested a trade and Davies said a deal for Zerk-Thatcher wasn't necessarily connected to an Essendon move for the contracted winger.
Davies poured cold water on rumours vice-captain Ollie Wines was exploring his options away from Port Adelaide.
