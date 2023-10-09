Established by the National Portrait Gallery to support and celebrate photographic portraiture in Australia, the National Photographic Portrait Prize was first awarded in 2007 and has since become a highlight of the annual calendar, attracting thousands of entries each year from amateur and professional photographers around the country. The Portrait Prize winner takes home up to $50,000 in prizes: $30,000 cash from the National Portrait Gallery and $20,000 worth of Canon equipment thanks to Imaging Partner Canon Australia. Other prizes include Highly Commended, which is supported by EIZO, Art Handler's Award sponsored by IAS.