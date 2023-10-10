Arafat presented the second Palestinian peace initiative for the establishment of a two-state solution to the UN General Assembly on December 13, 1988. In his speech, Arafat called on the international community to stand by the struggle of the Palestinian people to exercise their right to self-determination and enable them to return from the compulsory exile they were forced into at gunpoint. He said, "I ask you to help put an end to the injustice dished out to successive generations of our people over several decades, so that they may live as free and sovereign people on their native soil and in their homes and enjoy all their national and human rights."