Ali Kazak | In latest attacks, Palestine uses Israel's language

By Ali Kazak
October 11 2023 - 5:30am
Every drop of Palestinian and Jewish blood shed is on the hands of the United States, Australian and Western politicians who closed their eyes to the aggression, occupation, ethnic cleansing, and violation of international laws and resolutions carried out by Israel against the Palestinian people for more than 75 years.

