The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ask Fuzzy: Have scientists been able to create life in the lab?

By Rod Taylor
October 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"It's alive! It's alive!! It's alive!!!"

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.