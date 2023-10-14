Cacti have needle-like spines. Always use gloves when handling cacti. Don't think that wrapping your hand in your tee shirt will save you, because you'll just end up with spines in your tee shirt as well as your fingers. A few species of cacti have leaves, but most don't. They store their water in their fleshy stems, which also photosynthesise i.e. they use sunlight to harvest tucker from carbon dioxide and water and produce oxygen as a byproduct. It is a little humbling to think that the substance that we depend on for life is just a byproduct.