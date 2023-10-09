Capital Hill shone in blue and white lights as Parliament House reflected Australia's support for Israel during its war in Gaza.
Parliament House joined other several Australian landmarks in lighting up in colours of the Israeli flag on Monday night.
Hundreds of people have been killed in armed conflict between the Israeli government and Palestinian militant group Hamas.
The group launched a coordinated surprise attack on Israel on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah. On Saturday, 1000 Hamas fighters blew through a fortified border fence in the country's south and gunned down Israeli civilians and soldiers.
In response, Israel's government has formally declared war on Hamas.
Israeli military said it has called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and is imposing a total blockade of the Gaza Strip in a sign it may be planning a ground assault in response to the devastating weekend attack by Hamas gunmen.
While Israel has not released an official toll, at least 700 people, including children, had been killed, according to Israeli media. Gazan authorities say more than 400 people, including 20 children, have died in Israeli retaliatory strikes.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was joined by Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong in publicly recognising Israel's right to defend itself.
"We condemn the indiscriminate and abhorrent attacks by Hamas on Israel, its cities and civilians," Mr Albanese said.
In a Twitter post, Ms Wong said she had contacted Israel's Ambassador to Australia to extend support for Israel following the "horrific attacks" by Hamas.
"Our thoughts are with those killed and injured in these attacks, their loved ones, and all others affected," she said.
The minister allayed concerns of any Australians being harmed during the conflict.
"While we have not had any reports of Australian casualties or hospitalisations, officials are monitoring the situation closely and remain in touch with local authorities," she said.
Australia's allies USA, India and the UK also came out in support of Israel as news of the conflict broke.
