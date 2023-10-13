It's impossible to watch a film like this and not think of the likes of A Few Good Men, My Cousin Vinny and The Judge. All are excellent movies, and this slips nicely into the same conversation. The build-up in The Burial to the moment we get Ray Loewen on the stand is not too dissimilar to Colonel Jessup finally taking the stand in A Few Good Men. Both are men who think the rules don't apply to them, though Camp could never hope to match Nicholson's righteous indignation.