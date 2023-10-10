The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Limping, not sprinting': weak prospects for global economy

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
October 10 2023 - 6:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

International inflation is coming down without the world slipping into recession, though growth will be the weakest in decades, according to the International Monetary Fund.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.