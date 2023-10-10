Online employment services will come under scrutiny as the federal government ramps up efforts to evaluate the effectiveness of policies and programs across the public service.
The newly created Australian Centre for Evaluation, based within Treasury, has struck an agreement with the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations to assess the online features used by employment services to help jobseekers find work.
Assistant Minister for Competition Andrew Leigh said the partnership, the first entered into by the centre, will involve the use of randomised controlled trials to evaluate such services and point to ways they can be improved.
Dr Leigh said the undertaking supported the government's commitment, outlined in its recent employment white paper, to boost the effectiveness of online employment services through evidence-based changes.
"We can raise the bar by making sure claims about a policy or program's effectiveness are based on quality evidence," he said.
"We've established the Australian Centre for Evaluation ... to provide leadership and to make rigorous evaluation a normal part of developing policy programs.
"The [centre] will improve the volume, quality, and impact of evaluations across the Australian Public Service."
The announcement comes less than three months after Dr Leigh put employment services on notice that they needed to strengthen their focus on education and training and avoid pushing jobseekers into work that did not match their skills or experience.
The government is due to spend $7.3 billion on employment services over five years from 2022-23, making it the largest largest non-defence procurement, the assistant minister said.
In a speech in July, Dr Leigh said randomised trials, which will test how people benefit from a new approach compared with a randomly selected control group, would provide the evidence needed to assess and propose reforms.
"By applying randomised trials we will increasingly build a robust evidence base around what does and doesn't work," he said. "We will also be able to know with confidence who benefits most from programs."
The evaluation of employment services comes at a time of near-record low joblessness. The unemployment rate has fluctuated between 3.5 and 3.7 per cent throughout the year as employers struggle to recruit the workers they need.
Improving the effectiveness of employment services in helping people find work that more closely matches their skills and experience is seen as part of action needed to improve the nation's weak productivity.
Dr Leigh said there was an opportunity for governments to "become better consumers of evidence".
"By ... establishing the 'counterfactual' - that is, establishing what would have happened if the policy wasn't implemented - the Australian Public Service can also help produce and share evidence about what works and what doesn't work," he said.
