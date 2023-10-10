The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton launches fresh line of attack on Voice to Parliament

Adrian Rollins
Natalie Vikhrov
By Adrian Rollins, and Natalie Vikhrov
October 10 2023 - 7:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has attacked the planned parliamentary process for deciding the detail of the Voice to Parliament, should Saturday's referendum be successful, as a "stacked arrangement" that is "skewed in the government's favour."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.