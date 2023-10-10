Can you name the best new venue in Canberra? How about best chef? And what's the best bar based on presentation and service?
If you named Luna for all three then you'd be right on the money.
One of this year's newest additions to the Sydney Building - along with its chef Adrianne Davo - Luna took out three awards at Monday night's Hospitality and Accommodation Awards at the National Arboretum.
The event also saw Gabby Brown, from Molly Bar, take out Bartender of the Year, and Peter Barclay, from King O'Malley's, win the John Press Award - the biggest award of the night, for outstanding contributions to the hospitality industry and Canberra community.
Employee Excellence in Service was awarded to Simon Buchanan of Bentspoke Brewing, and Best Sales and Marketing Talent went to Aimie Maclaine of Lala Hospitality Group, which owns Cabo, 88mph, Amici Bar, Bleachers Sports Bar, Highball and Molly.
Hosted by the Australian Hotels Association, the awards saw independent expert judges sift through more than 140 nominations across various categories.
QT Canberra also walked away with a couple of awards for Best Wine List and Best Steak, Public Bar in Kingston was awarded Best Pub Eatery and Best Family Friendly Venue, while Bentspoke took out the Best Traditional Pub, Inn or Tavern and was a joint winner alongside Badger & Co for Best Draught Beer Quality.
Best Late-Night Entertainment Venue was taken out by 88mph, The Dock walked away with the Best Sporting Entertainment Venue, Best Cocktail, Lounge or Small Bar was given to Bar Beirut, and the Best Outdoor Dining Experience was awarded to Edgars Inn.
The District was given the Best Burger award, Best Casual Dining Venue was taken out by Ostani, and Pomegranate was named the Best Restaurant (General).
"These winners are a fantastic representation of what the ACT has to offer in the hospitality, accommodation and tourism industries," Australian Hotels Association ACT Branch general manager James Hawketts said.
"This gala dinner was a celebration of the industry's resilience as we continue to navigate the challenges of this post-COVID 19 landscape. New challenges continue to arise but we continue to find a way to not only survive but to thrive."
