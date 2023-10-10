A 41-year-old woman, Angela Weedon, has been missing for almost two weeks.
ACT Policing said she was last seen in the suburb of Flynn about a fortnight ago after which no one had seen or heard from her.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 163cm (5'5") tall, with blonde and brown hair and of a medium build. Police said she normally wore a hoodie.
Police said they were concerned for Ms Weedon's welfare and were asking members of the public to help them find the missing woman.
Anyone with information that could help police find Ms Weedon is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444.
Please quote reference number 7560061.
