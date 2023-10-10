The Canberra Times
October 12 to 14, 2023: The Riesling Experience and Oklahoma! are on

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated October 10 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 3:01pm
The Riesling Experience returns. Picture by Jeffrey Chan
Riesling Experience

The largest collection of Riesling assembled in the Southern Hemisphere in 2023, the CIRC Toyota Material Handling Australia International Riesling Experience is your opportunity to taste Rieslings from six countries including the best Riesling regions of the world. It features a range of styles from dry to sweet dessert wines and Aperitifs and sparkling Sekts. Many of these wines are rare and not readily available commercially. If you are a Riesling lover or want to understand more about this most versatile of grapes this is a must attend event. It includes a 2023 Results catalogue and a complimentary Riedel tasting glass. Bookings are essential with online ticket sales only. It's on Albert Hall, Yarralumla on Saturday, October 14 at 11am. Cost: $60. See: trybooking.com/CGPPT

