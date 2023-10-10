The largest collection of Riesling assembled in the Southern Hemisphere in 2023, the CIRC Toyota Material Handling Australia International Riesling Experience is your opportunity to taste Rieslings from six countries including the best Riesling regions of the world. It features a range of styles from dry to sweet dessert wines and Aperitifs and sparkling Sekts. Many of these wines are rare and not readily available commercially. If you are a Riesling lover or want to understand more about this most versatile of grapes this is a must attend event. It includes a 2023 Results catalogue and a complimentary Riedel tasting glass. Bookings are essential with online ticket sales only. It's on Albert Hall, Yarralumla on Saturday, October 14 at 11am. Cost: $60. See: trybooking.com/CGPPT
Queanbeyan Players presents the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical - their first collaboration - set at the turn of the 20th century during the passionate rivalry between the farmers and the cowmen as statehood draws near. Central to the story is the complicated romance between Laurey (Demi Smith), who lives on her Aunt Eller's (Emma White) ranch, and the overconfident but good-natured Curly (Nathanael Patterson), a cowboy. To add to the complication, Laurey agrees to accompany Jud (Paul Sweeney), the brooding farmhand, to the Box Social. Laurey's good friend, Ado Annie (Emily Pogson), also finds it difficult to make decisions in the matter of love. She is on the verge of making a commitment to Will Parker (Ash Syme). However, while he is away she becomes interested in a travelling salesman, Ali Hakim (Andrew Finegan). Can love prevail for either potential couple? The songs include Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin', The Surrey with the Fringe on Top, Kansas City, I Cain't Say No and The Farmer and The Cowman. It's on at the Queabeyan Performing Arts Centre from October 13 to 29, various dates and times. See: theq.net.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.