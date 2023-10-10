A man armed with a Taser fashioned from a torch threatened mall guards before throwing a chair at one of the men.
Michael John Mundy faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday, when he pleaded guilty to unauthorised possession or use of an offensive weapon and affray.
Other charges against the 34-year-old were withdrawn.
Agreed facts, tendered to the court, state that about 10am on May 28, 2022, two security guards at Westfield Belconnen were patrolling when they heard a man yelling.
The man, who was later identified by police as Mundy, noticed the guards and said words to the effect of: "What the f--- are you looking at?"
When asked if he was OK, Mundy became aggressive and yelled at them.
The guards told Mundy he was no longer welcome in the mall, and he began making his way to the food court with the other men following from a distance.
Mundy then turned to face the guards, saying "I've got a Taser. I'm going to Taser someone today."
The guards noticed Mundy was holding a "black cylindrical object similar to a flashlight, which they believed was a Taser", the facts state.
Mundy then ran towards them, removed a cap off the end of the Taser and threw it.
He then walked towards a cafe and out of sight.
A short time later Mundy returned, running around the corner towards the guards while holding a chair.
Mundy then threw the chair at one of the guards, narrowly missing him and hitting a pillar.
The 34 year old was also holding a pair of scissors, but soon dropped them.
READ ALSO:
About 11.30am police found Mundy in Bible Lane.
Mundy said to police: "I walking through the mall, like, I'm doing my own thing, security guards are following me around everywhere."
"I go: 'Mate, what are you doing following? Like haven't you got a job to do? Instead of following me? Why are you following me?', he told officers.
"So, I went off."
Mundy is set to be sentenced on October 26.
