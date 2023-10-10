For two years, chef Adam Wolfers, along with sommelier Marc Dempsey, travelled the country hosting the Ètelek pop-up in restaurants across Australia, including Canberra's Bar Rochford.
After wrapping up in 2019, the duo are once against hitting the road to take over Pilot for two nights only.
Wolfers' innovative culinary events have captivated diners through progressive Eastern European food. His menu pays homage to his Jewish heritage, drawing influence from Hungary, Austria and the Middle East.
Front-of-house and sommelier responsibilities have always been managed by Dempsey who had previously worked with Wolfers for four years at Yellow.
The final dinner was in March 2019 at Sunda, after which Wolfers moved to Brisbane where he took over the head chef role at Gerard's Bistro and Dempsey moved on to a sommelier role at Alberto's Lounge in Sydney. Both have since pulled back from full-time hospitality service roles to pursue other projects and are very excited to be able to share Ètelek again.
The duo brings Ètelek to Canberra, hosted by Pilot, promising an unparalleled dining experience on October 31 and November 1.
Pilot owner and executive chef Malcolm Hanslow has a long history with Wolfers, cooking at many of the Ètelek pop-ups over the years as well as working alongside each other at various venues and events.
Bookings can be made via the Pilot website. The takeover menu is $150pp with seven courses. Expect a share-style menu, a by-the-glass drinks selection and wholesome great cooking from a renowned chef, close friend and mentor.
