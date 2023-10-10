Times Past: October 11, 1971

While technology is wonderful and is the invisible thing that keeps the world turning, the threat of natural disasters is ever more present and a factor.
Bush fires are a yearly threat Canberra and we have to ask, would we all know what to do and how to survive if the worst was to happen?
On this day in 1971, The Canberra Times reported on a group of women who were developing skills for that very situation.
Doing their best to prepare for the worst.
Twelve women spent a day carrying out a Civil Defence welfare exercise that they hoped would never have to be used.
The women made two emergency cookers and a hot water service which could be used if a bushfire, flood or earthquake left people homeless and without cooking utensils.
The ACT welfare officer supervising the operation, Mrs Doris Davies, said that it would take about three people some three to four hours to build a cooker or boiler from bricks, scrap iron or rubble, using a mixture of earth and water instead of cement.
"We find it hard to get people to come to train for something they hope will never happen," Mrs Davies said.
The ACT controller of civil defence, Mr Ken Bridge, said that the following Sunday the cookers would be tested to complete the exercise. The women and their families would enjoy a meal of mutton, vegetables, pudding and scones.
