A chemical spill forced an apartment building in Canberra's south to go into lockdown.
Residents of Grand Central Towers in Phillip were asked to evacuate about 10.40am after reports of a "chemical smell".
A spokesperson for the ACT Emergency Services Agency said there was a hydrochloric spill in a plant room near the building's swimming pool.
One person was taken to Canberra hospital with minor respiratory issues but has since been released.
Emergency services on scene asked people who could not evacuate to remain inside their apartments until it was deemed safe to leave.
"They have now contained that spill and closed off the plant room and now are letting people residents re-enter the building. ACT Fire and Rescue conducted welfare checks throughout the building during this time," the spokesperson said.
"Anyone who was impacted by this incident was asked to call triple zero."
Building resident Maria French, a wheelchair user, could not use the lift during the emergency evacuation and said was "stuck" in her apartment for three hours.
She said there were at least 10 other residents who were wheelchair users who were also stuck.
ACT Ambulance and Fire and Rescue teams are on scene in hazmat suits have contained the spill about 2pm.
A short time later, building residents were able to leave and enter their homes as usual.
