Pollies' Chairman's Lounge memberships conflict of interest

By Letters to the Editor
October 11 2023 - 5:30am
How many decisions of Federal Parliament have been tainted by MPs and senators accepting from Qantas a valuable membership of the "Chairman's Lounge"? ("Meet the pollies ditching Qantas' exclusive club", October 9).

