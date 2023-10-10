3. Need Some Luck resumes and went through the line full of energy to win a recent trial at Randwick. Both the colt's runs last campaign were full of merit in high-rating races, and he always gave the impression he would come back improved in his second prep. Prior to him spelling, he started a well-fancied $1.70 favourite and tried hard in defeat behind subsequent Group 2 winner Griff. Further, he was slightly outpaced up-tempo, but once balancing up, he hit the line hard and clocked one of the meeting's fastest final 200m. Repeating that performance/figure will make him hard to hold out with even luck from the middle draw.