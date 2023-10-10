The Canberra Times
Canberra A-League bid 'further behind' plans for Auckland expansion

By George Clarke
October 10 2023 - 6:24pm
Canberra's hopes of securing an A-League Men's team have fallen behind Auckland, but the Australian Professional Leagues boss says he is committed to capital expansion.

