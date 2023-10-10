Rising ACT Meteors star Gabby Sutcliffe has secured a spot in the WBBL after her Canberra form launched her on to the Sydney Sixers' radar.
Sutcliffe will get a chance to revive her WBBL career three years after getting a one-game taste of the action after being called up to join the Sydney Thunder in the 2020-21 campaign.
The 21-year-old has since cemented her place in the Meteors squad and Sixers boss Rachael Haynes backed her to step up this year.
"Gabby is someone who has been around the Big Bash before, being a part of the Thunder squad a few years ago. She has continued to toil away with the ACT and earns an opportunity to come back to the WBBL, this time with the Sixers.
"In terms of her skillset, she's a player who attacks the stumps. She's an enthusiastic young player who is keen to learn and will fit in well with our group.
"It's a really exciting opportunity for Gabby to get to work with one of the world's best coaches (in Charlotte Edwards) and learn from such a high calibre group of players."
Sutcliffe, originally from Corowa, missed the Meteors' two-game series against Tasmania this week but took 1-34 off eight overs against Queensland in the first game of the season.
"I'm super keen to be joining the Sixers this season. I'm really excited to be given this opportunity to be around and learn off some of the best players in the world at the moment," Sutcliffe said.
"Hopefully I can pick up a few things from this experience to keep adding to my game."
The Meteors have struggled in the opening weeks of the WNCL campaign and are still searching for their first win after four games.
They scored 147 off 41.1 overs against Tasmania at Phillip on Tuesday before the visitors chased down the target with ease to win by six wickets.
Skipper Katie Mack (27) gave the Meteors some hope before she was run out while Olivia Porter scored 51 to ensure her team got to a respectable total.
"The body is a bit tired ... it felt good out there but Tassie were just a professional unit," Porter said. "It was a bit of a grit innings for me."
