The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Feedback sought on plan to strip Sullivans Creek of concrete drain channels

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
October 11 2023 - 6:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sullivans Creek, near Macarthur Avenue, swelled with heavy rain in November 2018. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Sullivans Creek, near Macarthur Avenue, swelled with heavy rain in November 2018. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Sullivans Creek, parts of which have run through a concrete channel in Canberra's inner north for close to seven decades, would be restored to a more natural form under a proposal by the ACT government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.