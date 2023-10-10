Sullivans Creek, parts of which have run through a concrete channel in Canberra's inner north for close to seven decades, would be restored to a more natural form under a proposal by the ACT government.
Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti said the plan included replacing the Sullivans Creek concrete open-air storm water drain with native plants to trap nutrients and improve biodiversity.
"Our vision for Sullivans Creek is to create an ecological corridor through the city, which gives our wildlife space to move through the landscape and preserve Canberra's natural beauty and cultural heritage," Ms Vassarotti said.
Ms Vassarotti said the proposal was part of a $2.95 million program of works to restore the ACT environment and strengthen residents' connection to nature.
"The waterways and landscape linked to Sullivans Creek hold significant cultural importance to the local Ngunnawal community, which is why it is integral that the government put efforts towards revitalising this area," she said.
The government's consultation period on the plan is open until Wednesday, December 6, and includes two in-person feedback sessions at the EPIC markets on November 11 and the Dickson Shops on November 15.
"This is a good opportunity for Canberrans to think about how our city can be more climate resilient so we can protect our native species in their local habitats," Ms Vassarotti said.
Sullivans Creek is one of the ACT's eight main water catchments, many of which were converted into concrete storm water drains as the city expanded in the 20th century.
The Sullivans Creek catchment links the Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve to Lake Burley Griffin near the Australian National University's Acton campus, a distance of about 12 kilometres.
The catchment area covers about 50 square kilometres with a span of 4.5 kilometres east to west.
The Commonwealth Department of Works called for tenders in November 1952 to line parts of Sullivans Creek with concrete, part of a plan to limit flooding in the area.
"Until recently, heavy rain on the creek watershed often resulted in a rapid rise in the flow to spread up to 300 yards across and threaten homes on the eastern fringe of Turner, as well as disrupt traffic to the suburb," The Canberra Times reported at the time.
An ACT government spokesperson in November 2022 said a study was under way to revise the flood estimates for the Sullivans Creek catchment, accounting for potential drainage system blockages and climate change.
"Suburbs in the Sullivans Creek and Yarralumla Creek catchments and elsewhere in the ACT are generally well-protected from flooding as a result of a legacy of good planning," a spokesperson said.
A 2018 flood in the Sullivans Creek catchment damaged homes in O'Connor, Lyneham and Turner.
The ACT spent $177,727 on a contract with Stantec Australia Pty Ltd in August 2022 to produce a "technical assessment of the flooding in the Sullivans Creek catchment and to explore effective flood mitigation options".
The consultants were due to provide a final report in July 2023.
The ACT government has long had a policy of converting stormwater drains back to more natural waterways, including a commitment in its 2008 governing agreement between ACT Labor and the Greens.
"The Sullivans Creek channel and floodway were upgraded through the late 1970s into the early 1980s to accommodate a major flood using the best information available at the time," a government information bulletin from December 2018 said.
"The Southwell Park retardation basin, which is also acts as a series of sports fields, was built in 1979 and the Barry Drive sediment pond was constructed in 1981. Bridges were upgraded and between David and Condamine streets, and levees constructed upstream of David Street and between David and Condamine streets.
"From 2009, ponds have been constructed within the Sullivans Creek catchment primarily to improve water quality but with capacity for some flood retention. These ponds are at Dickson, Lyneham, O'Connor and Mitchell."
