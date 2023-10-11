Canberrans awake just before dawn this week were puzzled by a string of lights spotted in the sky.
Palmerston resident Susan Brindley was having a cup of coffee on the deck in her backyard as she usually does when she looked up and noticed about 100 odd fast-moving lights.
It was about 5am on Tuesday and, at first, she thought it was a shooting star.
She was startled by the speed and formation of the lights, heading towards Woden.
"It looked like a chain of fairy lights going quite fast across the sky and I just went 'quick grab the camera!' and I just happened to catch it, probably half of it," Ms Brindley said.
Soon she discovered what she saw were actually newly launched satellites from SpaceX's internet network - Starlink.
The satellites travel around the globe about 500km above the surface in low Earth orbit, and take about 90 minutes to do one lap.
READ ALSO:
The satellites passed over Canberra again on Wednesday about 5.19am for three minutes.
Ms Brindley said people who didn't have a big clear view of the sky could easily miss it.
"I couldn't believe how fast it was going. Definitely, I'll be watching it again," she said.
The satellites will return on Thursday about 5.25am and at 8.28pm for a few minutes, but visibility could be poor. On Friday, people can see the satellites again about 8.44pm for five minutes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.