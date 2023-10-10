A car has caught fire on Mckeahnie Lane just outside of Canberra near the Eaglehawk Hotel.
The NSW Rural Fire Service was alerted to the incident about 8am.
The car involved is a Mercedes SUV.
NSW Police and ACT Policing are determining which authority will take over the investigation.
More to come...
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.