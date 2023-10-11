A severely emaciated dachshund, named Slinky, was in a "horrific" state after eating a 72cm-long piece of fabric with its owner failing to treat the animal.
The dog was seized in October 2022 after a concerned member of the public reported it to the RSPCA.
Damien Hennock, 30, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday, when he pleaded guilty to failing to provide an animal with appropriate treatment for illness, disease or injury.
However, magistrate James Lawton dismissed the charge saying the dog had since been returned to its owner and the man had repaid the RSPCA $4500 in veterinary bills.
Two other charges against Hennock, who recently moved to Queensland from the ACT, were withdrawn.
After the RSPCA took Slinky into care, veterinarians saved the dog's life with emergency surgery to remove the fabric from his stomach and small intestine.
Agreed facts state that an investigation revealed Slinky had a body condition score of one, the lowest possible score.
The attending veterinarian further found the dog had been subjected to starvation for at least a month.
Hennock, who had been informed by the RSPCA that Slinky had been seized, reported the dog as stolen to police.
The man also spoke to a RSPCA inspector on the phone, claiming they had placed the dog "at risk of death from stress because it had been removed to a strange location", the facts state.
When Hennock's request to see Slinky was denied, he said "you guys are shit" before hanging up.
A veterinary report found Slinky could have died of starvation within a week if he had not been treated.
On Tuesday, Hennock's lawyer, Satomi Hamon, argued for the court to impose a non-conviction order.
Ms Hamon said her client was "horrified" upon seeing photos of Slinky.
"[He] does not recall him ever being that skinny," she told the court.
Ms Hamon argued there had been a recent death in the family and "Slinky was still playing with other dog".
"The only behavior was loss of weight," she said.
However, the lawyer conceded Hennock "should have noticed Slinky was unwell and sought treatment".
Prosecutor Chamil Wanigaratne said animal welfare matters were "always concerning".
"When you have an animal you need to be aware of and take responsibility," Mr Wanigaratne told the court.
In a statement released on Wednesday, RSPCA ACT chief executive Michelle Robertson said the organisation would advocate for more stringent enforcement and sentencing of animal welfare matters.
"Animal welfare is our greatest concern, and we would like to see penalties where offenders are held accountable for their violations," she said.
RSPCA Chief Inspector Warrick Dunstan said regardless of this outcome, they would continue to work with the public to educate and solve animal welfare related challenges.
"Where it is necessary, we won't hesitate to take firm appropriate action, including bringing matters to the court for serious animal welfare offences," he stated.
Mrs Robertson said the ACT was an animal loving community and there was an expectation that when inspectors brought matters to court, offenders would face penalties.
She praised the member of public for alerting them to the situation and the inspectors who responded.
"I want to reassure all Canberrans that animal welfare is our number one priority and if you see an animal that looks like it's in distress, we want to know about it immediately," she said.
To report a suspected case of animal neglect or animal cruelty in the ACT visit www.rspca-act.org.au or call 6287 8100.
