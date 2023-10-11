Matt Kelley sounds just like your everyday, laidback Aussie.
But there have been times where the Canberra trainer's been stressed out preparing his horse for the biggest race of their lives. The $2 million Kosciuszko.
Luckily, the aforementioned horse, I've Bean Tryin' is a laidback Aussie and has been cool, calm and collected despite all the fuss in the lead up to the big race (1200 metres) at Randwick on Saturday.
I've Bean Tryin' is part of a strong contingent of Canberra connections including $2.60-favourite Opal Ridge (Luke Pepper, Scone), Front Page and Cavalier Charles (Matthew Dale, Goulburn) and Kimberley Secrets (Nick Olive, Queanbeyan), while Super Helpful (Joseph Jones Racing, Canberra) is an emergency.
Kelley's charge will have to do it the hard way, having drawn barrier 11 on Wednesday.
But the Canberra trainer said it wasn't anything his five-year-old gelding wasn't used to - having drawn barrier 10 or wider in his previous six races.
At 27, Kelley's a young trainer on the rise, having only been training in his own right for a bit more than a year.
When both he and I've Bean Tryin' took on the $500,000 Country Championships (1400m) to finish third at Randwick in April it was the biggest race of his career.
Now that's gone to the next level with The Kosciuszko.
"Yep absolutely. I'd probably go another 20 years and I wouldn't have another runner in this type of race," Kelley said.
"The biggest race I've ever been involved with. It's a pretty big deal.
"I'm glad the horse is cool, calm and collected because there's been a few stages there I've been a bit stressed out.
"But I'm happy I've got the right horse for the job."
Kelley was super impressed with how his horse was travelling ahead of the biggest race of their lives.
He'll be first-up after a spell, with his previous preparation ending with a fourth at Rosehill in a benchmark 78 (1500m) in June.
Before that he was sixth in the $500,000 Coast (1600m) at Gosford, won at Warwick Farm (1600m) and was third in the Country Champs.
Kelley had no plan mapped out for I've Bean Tryin' beyond The Kosciuszko, but the plan for the $41 long shot on Saturday was a simple one.
"I'd love to go there and win," Kelley said.
"The horse is going really good. A bit of an ordinary barrier to contend with but he's used to that - that's what he draws nearly every start so nothing out of the ordinary for him.
"The horse is flying. I'm very happy with him. I can't fault him.
"Just going to have to have a little bit of luck from the barrier and if we can be in the run, if we can land mid-field or a little bit closer and get a little bit of cover then we're going to be right in it."
Kelley said Pepper's Opal Ridge was the clear favourite, with that only enhanced after drawing barrier two, with his odds coming in from $3.
The Kosciuszko will also be the four-year-old mare's first start back from a spell, having impressed with a fifth in the Group One Tattersall's Tiara (1400m) and second in the Group Two Dane Ripper Stakes (1300m) at Eagle Farm last preparation.
Dale's Front Page shortened to become $5-second-favourite after drawing barrier eight.
"Lukey Pepper's would be the one to beat. Opal Ridge, especially from the soft draw, it's going to save every bit of ground and going to have the last shot at everyone," Kelley said.
"It'll be the one to beat. Our horse is going to be off-speed a little bit. We're just going to have to hope there's a genuine tempo up front and they might over do it a little bit and that's when the backmarkers will get a say in it."
