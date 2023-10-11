Times Past: October 12, 1966

The National Capital Development Commission was created in 1958 to help establish the city. There were four main principal tasks when the NCDC was established and these were; to complete the establishment of Canberra as the seat of government, to further its development as the administrative centre by providing facilities to permit further transfer of public servants from Melbourne, to give Canberra an atmosphere and individuality worthy of the national capital, and to further the growth of the city as a place in which to live in comfort and dignity. Over the next 31 years the commission implemented much of this vision.
On this day in 1966, the commission was warned to make sure that it stayed within its boundaries and to not get too far ahead of itself.
The Joint Parliamentary Committee of Public Accounts had severely criticised aspects of the administration of the National Capital Development Commission after a four-month long inquiry. The criticism was the NCDC's cost controls, the inadequate financial information it provided in its annual reports, and the estimates of its construction plans contained in the civil works program.
There was found to be a failure of appropriate financial records that resulted in the Joint Committee commenting that there were concerns that the NCDC was not taking on its responsibilities and staff being employed as architects and so forth but no staff appointed to the maintenance and management of financial records.
Due to this, there were strong concerns about the direction the NCDC was headed in. There needed to be more responsibility taken on by the NCDC and clear boundaries set between other departments such as the Department of Works.
