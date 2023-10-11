Times Past: October 12, 1966

The National Capital Development Commission was created in 1958 to help establish the city. There were four main principal tasks when the NCDC was established and these were; to complete the establishment of Canberra as the seat of government, to further its development as the administrative centre by providing facilities to permit further transfer of public servants from Melbourne, to give Canberra an atmosphere and individuality worthy of the national capital, and to further the growth of the city as a place in which to live in comfort and dignity. Over the next 31 years the commission implemented much of this vision.