It's the Canberra Raiders contract clause that could lock in their enforcer for a 15th NRL campaign.
Raiders big bopper Josh Papali'i is contracted to the Green Machine for 2024, but he has an option in his favour for the following season as well.
Similar to what retired co-captain Jarrod Croker had in his final contract, The Canberra Times can reveal Papali'i can activate that option if he plays 75 per cent of games across 2023-24.
The news comes as the Raiders prepare to make a bid to bring South Sydney star Keaon Koloamatangi to Canberra for the 2025 season when he comes off contract on November 1.
They'll be bolstered by a war chest following the departure of Jack Wighton to Souths and the retirement of Croker.
Papali'i played 18 games this year before he needed surgery on a season-ending biceps injury that he suffered against the Brisbane Broncos in round 26.
That meant he played 75 per cent of the Raiders' regular season games - although they went on to narrowly lose their elimination final against the Newcastle Knights.
It puts him one game behind the eight ball when it comes to taking up his option for the '25 season - although if he doesn't meet that mark he could still re-sign for his 15th campaign at the top level.
His experience will be invaluable for a young Green Machine pack that's looking to establish middle forwards Ata Mariota, Trey Mooney and Hohepa Puru - all 21 years old.
But the Raiders were looking to bolster their forward pack on the edges with next year shaping as Canberra co-captain Elliott Whitehead's last.
They've got gun second-rower Hudson Young on one edge and have Corey Harawira-Naera as another option - although he's still recovering from the seizure he suffered against the Rabbitohs, which ended his season in round 13.
Having made a play for Gold Coast star David Fifita last summer, the Raiders could make a play for Koloamatangi.
The Rabbitohs second-rower was named in Tonga's squad for their three-Test series against England, which starts at St Helens on October 22.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
He's said he'll make a decision when he gets back from England, which will be after November 1 - meaning he'll be free to talk to other clubs.
The Raiders were interested in the NSW Blues second-rower, who made his State of Origin debut this year.
In other contract news, the Raiders are closing in on re-signing a group of players including halfback Jamal Fogarty.
They've offered Fogarty a one-year extension on his current deal, which ends next year, with an option for 2025.
They're also looking to lock in both Puru and Mariota for an extra two years on top of their deals for next year, while they're also looking to tie up young centre Michael Asomua with the view to bringing him into the top 30 in 2025.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.