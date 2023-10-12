The Canberra Times
Times Past: October 13, 1982

By Jess Hollingsworth
October 13 2023 - 12:00am
On this very important day in 1982, The Canberra Times reported on the exciting evening of the opening of the Australian National Gallery.

