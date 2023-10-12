Times Past: October 13, 1982

On this very important day in 1982, The Canberra Times reported on the exciting evening of the opening of the Australian National Gallery.
The Queen officially opened the Australian National Gallery the previous night before an audience of about 900 distinguished Australians representing the arts, government and business.
The Queen so obviously enjoyed her tour of the gallery and talking with guests that her program ran 35 minutes over time.
She said as Queen of Australia: "I have seen a country moving confidently into the future, secure in the knowledge that a people rich with talent and full of enterprise and industry, together with a land abundant in resources, form an unstoppable combination."
Of the new gallery, the Queen remarked: "[The gallery] was a most imaginative project which has met with the success it deserved and will give lasting enjoyment to Australians for years to come."
Fireworks over Lake Burley Griffin were enjoyed by all, including the 1000 people waiting outside for the arrival and departure of the Queen and Prince Phillip.
