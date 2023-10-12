The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Buy a new bag for Floriade 2023 Great Big Bulb Dig

By Megan Doherty
Updated October 12 2023 - 11:18am, first published 11:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Great Big Bulb Dig is back again on Monday when Floriade lovers can dig up and take home the blooms and bulbs planted across the display in Commonwealth Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.