The Great Big Bulb Dig is back again on Monday when Floriade lovers can dig up and take home the blooms and bulbs planted across the display in Commonwealth Park.
Floriade's last day is Sunday and then on Monday from 10am to 6pm, visitors can take home some of its beauty.
BUT there are rules.
If you were thinking of using your official bag from last year, think again.
Entry to the bulb dig will only be permitted if you buy a 2023 Floral Wonderland Great Big Bulb Dig bag, which is available for purchase during Floriade at the Floriade shop or the Canberra and Region Visitors Centre on site in Commonwealth Park.
Bags are $15 and all proceeds go to charity.
Some bags will be for sale at the dig on Monday, but participants are being encouraged to buy them beforehand to avoid long queues on the day.
You can bring shovels, garden forks and secateurs but not wheelbarrows, buckets, trailers or the like. The bulbs can only go in the official bag - don't bring extra plastic bags.
Want more bulbs? Buy more of the official bags.
All funds raised from the sale of the Great Big Bulb Dig bags go to the two charities selected by Floriade's presenting partner, Synergy Group.
This year Bulb Dig bag sales will support Roundabout Canberra and the Indigenous Marathon Foundation.
