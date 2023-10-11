When Robyn Corbett moved into Condamine Court last year her perception of the place wasn't great. The Turner public housing complex has received its share of bad publicity with reports of violence and serious assaults.
But Ms Corbett wants to share the other side.
"People have been so kind to me in the complex and I just thought I would really love it for the public to get to know that side of most of the tenants," she said.
"We're neighbours - that's the first thing and we're all here together. Let's make it gorgeous."
She has started a photography project showcasing her neighbours in the complex and is starting to build a community at Condamine Court.
Ms Corbett is helping to share the stories of her neighbours who have ended up in public housing for a range of reasons.
Her own story in public housing started after a divorce where domestic violence was involved.
"I lost everything financially but I gained a lot in other ways," she said.
Over the years, Ms Corbett has been involved in community building in Haiti and it is something she is trying to replicate at Condamine Court.
"If we could just build community here we can support each other," she said.
A key part of this will be a community garden, which residents are hopeful they can establish through a grant.
Craig Dinneen is already known as the resident gardener at Condamine.
"I'm known by a lot of the tenants as the gardener. I love gardening. It's my passion," he said.
"I can have a crap day and a crap day for me could be a million and one things and I get out in the garden and it's all gone."
Mr Dinneen has slowly come to love Condamine, he says, but he does have a good reason to dislike the complex.
He was attacked in his home at the complex a few years ago.
"I woke up and there were two guys in my apartment and they had just trashed my whole apartment ... I was actually stabbed in my stomach," Mr Dinneen said.
Sadly, this is not an isolated incident at Condamine. There have been a series of alleged assaults in the units over the past few years.
Another resident, David Bryce, was attacked in his home in late-July by masked assailants and he broke bones in his hands and received a deep head wound.
Ms Corbett said she has seen some "dangerous things" but she thinks this is why it is so important to build a community around Condamine and share the stories of residents in the complex.
"I have seen some pretty gross things happen there and heard of them firsthand and it grieves me but I do wonder what's the backstory," she said.
"There's been some pretty dangerous things and that's why I think it would be really neat to have a hub at all the complexes where there can be help."
For Ronan Johnson, Condamine is a refuge and he said he much prefers living at the complex than being homeless.
He was forced out of home at 18 due to domestic violence. He couch surfed for a while but then spent some weeks living on the streets. He was able to secure a home at Condamine through Barnardos.
"A lot of it when it comes to homelessness is just, sadly, luck," Mr Johnson said.
Mr Dinneen said he wants people to get to know those in public housing.
"I'd like to say to those people that have a negative attitude towards public housing tenants get to know them, all you have to do is say hello and start from there," he said.
