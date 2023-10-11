The Canberra Times

Dodson warns 'our integrity as a nation' is at stake over Voice outcome

By Justine Landis-Hanley
October 11 2023 - 2:20pm
Labor senator Pat Dodson has made a final appeal to voters to support the Voice to Parliament. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Labor senator Patrick Dodson has made a final appeal to voters to support the Voice to Parliament, warning that "our integrity as a nation is what's at stake here".

