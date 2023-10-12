Flowering forest walks at the arboretum

Book a walk this weekend across the National Arboretum when its forests and gardens in flower.
The walks were part of Floriade and the final ones are on Saturday from 2pm to 3pm and Sunday from 11am to noon. Tickets for adults are $5. Children 12 to 16 have free entry.
Places are limited and bookings essential: https://bit.ly/FloweringForestWalks
Bookings close one hour prior to departure. Wear sturdy enclosed shoes, bring water and meet at the Information Desk in the Village Centre.
