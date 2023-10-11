The related notion of a culturally diverse and progressive Australia has also served us well. Or did. Visiting Sydney in 1996, former US president Bill Clinton went close to calling Australian multiculturalism the most successful in the world: "the shining example," he said, "of how people can come together as one nation and one community". The message? Australia is not only generous and open-hearted, but prepared to do things its own way and succeed where others could not.