There will be mini-fetes, plant sales, coffee vans and fairs on Saturday to take advantage of people being out and about on referendum day.
The Tuggeranong 55 Plus club is holding a "good-old-fashioned" jumble sale at its clubhouse, 101 Collishaw Street, Greenway, on Saturday from 9am to noon. There will be books, clothes, bric-a-brac and plenty more.
St John's Anglican Church at 45 Constitution Avenue, Reid, is having its community day from 9am to 2pm on Saturday.
There will be a bush band, Canberra Pipes and Drums, a medieval tournament, as well as food, activities for the kids and stalls.
Multiple primary schools north and south are also having cake stalls and sausage sizzles on Saturday.
Northside Schools:
Southside Schools:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.