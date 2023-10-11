An alleged thief, accused of money laundering and stealing a $2000 handbag, burst into tears and appeared to resist returning to custody when he was denied bail.
"All I'm asking for is a couple of days to prove that these allegations are wrong," James Thomas Hooper said in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Hooper, of Googong, faces 24 charges, including money laundering, participating in a criminal group, aggravated burglary, and riding in or driving a stolen motor vehicle.
Hooper's most recent alleged offences occurred while he was on bail.
The 30-year-old is yet to enter pleas.
Upon finding out he would not be granted bail, Hooper began crying and speaking to Magistrate Ian Temby.
"Please sir," Hooper said.
Mr Temby responded: "I can't give you bail for a day, for a minute, or a week."
When corrective services officers started to escort Hooper from the courtroom, he appeared to resist.
An officer grabbed hold of Hooper's grey jumper, commonly worn by inmates at Canberra's jail, and forced the man from the room.
The sound of crying could then be heard echoing from behind a closed door leading to the cells.
Court documents allege that in July Hooper, and co-accused Kristy Martin, purchased more than $2150 worth of goods from Foot Locker with a stolen bank card.
On September 21, Hooper is said to have entered an underground car park in Barton carrying a tyre iron.
He allegedly forced open dozens of storage cages, stealing a set of TaylorMade Stealth golf clubs valued at $2500 and a left-handed guitar.
Several days later, Hooper allegedly entered the basement car park of the Sebel Hotel in Campbell.
Police claim he stole a purple Louis Vuitton handbag worth $2000 after smashing a window and retrieving the bag from a Hyundai i30.
He allegedly then stole a silver Mitsubishi Triton.
CCTV allegedly shows Hooper and Martin selling items to CEX Exchange in Belconnen on October 3.
On October 10, while police were viewing CCTV footage in the mall, officers were alerted by staff that the defendants had returned to the CEX store.
Hooper and Martin were then arrested.
Due to the fresh charges, Legal Aid lawyer Ketinia McGowan was required to prove there were special or exceptional circumstances that favoured Hooper being granted bail on Wednesday.
She argued Hooper had five children who needed to be cared for, and the man suffered from a back injury.
READ ALSO:
"The level of specialised care he requires to manage and treat the injury will not be available at the [Alexander Maconochie Centre]," Ms McGowan said.
She also said Hooper's mother was very unwell with cancer and emphysema.
A prosecutor opposed bail, saying Hooper would be able to receive medical care while in custody.
Mr Temby found the defence's submissions did not meet the threshold.
"The imminence of the defendant's mother's passing is unknown," Mr Temby said.
"While it is possible that the standard for care is not the same ... I am satisfied he will be able to receive care in custody."
Hooper is set to reappear in court on October 16.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.