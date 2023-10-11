A grass fire on the northern side of Mount Ainslie in Hackett has been contained.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 3pm.
The Emergency Services Agency issued an alert at 3.30pm advising that smoke and flames may be seen in the area, but no properties were under threat.
Crews from ACT Fire & Rescue, ACT Rural Fire Service and ACT Parks and Conservation Service responded to the fire.
The scene has been handed back to ACT Parks and Conservation service.
Check the ESA website for up to date information.
Meanwhile, several regions in NSW will be under total fire bans on Thursday, October 12.
Greater Sydney, Greater Hunter, North Western, Northern Slopes, Upper and Lower Central West Plains areas will have total fire bans and extreme fire ratings due to high temperatures and strong winds.
The ACT will have a moderate fire rating tomorrow.
