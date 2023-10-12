There's little doubt who will be shouting Cheyelle Robins-Reti a coffee or 20 when Canberra's NRLW squad get into pre-season.
The rugby convert understood to be on the verge of re-signing with the Raiders until the end of 2025 had to put her international league debut on ice because of friendly fire last season.
Back in Canberra's last game of the 2023 campaign, teammate Grace Kemp accidentally clocked Robins-Reti in a tackle which left the latter with blood gushing from above her right eye and a facial fracture.
Robins-Reti was able to play on through the injury in the loss that ended Canberra's finals hopes, but her recovery timetable means she won't be able to make her Kiwi Ferns debut this weekend against the Jillaroos.
Instead she's aiming to be back for New Zealand's next clash on October 21 at Eden Park against Tonga in the Pacific Championships.
"Grace is definitely on the first coffees when I get back to Canberra," Robins-Reti joked.
"Unfortunately against the Titans, my mate Grace punched me in the face and gave me a little bit of a fracture in the eyebrow.
"My four weeks to being fully recovered is on Sunday, which I was gutted about because I definitely want to play against Australia, but hopefully next week at home I can play."
Robins-Reti was named in her first New Zealand rugby league squad after making her NRLW debut with the Raiders this season, and she's still coming to terms with her rapid rise in the code.
It wasn't long ago she was playing union and excelling with the Black Ferns Sevens squad, but within 12 months she's become an NRLW standout for the Raiders, won the club's inaugural rookie of the year award, and is now set to become a dual-code international.
"Not at all did I expect to be at international level in league," she said.
"To be honest, I just came over to try something new and challenge myself.
"Getting called into the squad I was pretty proud of myself, but it was just a huge surprise because there's been such amazing talent throughout the NRLW. I'm so grateful.
"Anytime you're able to represent your country and your family is a huge privilege and especially in the game of rugby league that's growing so quickly.
"I've come in at the right time, met the right people and gotten support from the Raiders that has been awesome. There's been so many great women before me paving the way and and so where it is now is pretty awesome."
The 26-year-old has impressed so much for the Raiders last season with four tries in nine games that the club are keen to retain her for another two years, and see her improve further.
"I didn't think it was going to be this seamless a transition to be fair," Robins-Reti said.
"But with the help of [head coach] Darrin Borthwick, and Ash Quinlan and Madison Bartlett being on the left side, they helped me heaps."
New Zealand take on Australia this Saturday in Townsville before they return to Auckland to face Tonga. Then Robins-Reti will have another shot at playing against the Jillaroos and Raiders co-captain Simaima Taufa on October 28 in Melbourne.
Australia v New Zealand (women), Saturday 6pm at Townsville
Australia v Samoa (men), Saturday 8pm at Townsville
Samoa v Fiji (women), Sunday 1.45pm at Port Moresby
Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands (men), Sunday 4pm at Port Moresby
