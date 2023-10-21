The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Are electric vehicles free to drive? The cost to drive from Canberra to Sydney

PB
By Peter Brewer
October 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At genteel dinner parties and restaurant tables all around the nation's most sustainable capital, it's almost inevitable that the discussion turns to electric cars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.