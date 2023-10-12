It wouldn't be voting day without the traditional democracy sausage.
Dozens of school Parents and Citizens Associations around Canberra will take advantage of the community coming to their schools to cast their vote in the October 14 referendum to raise some money for their schools.
Taylor Primary School P&C president Victoria Duffy said the Kambah school would have bacon and egg rolls for the early voters, a sausage sizzle all day as well as a cake stall to keep voters satisfied.
"It's a well oiled machine now at Taylor Primary because we are often a voting station when we have an election or whatever else," Ms Duffy said.
"It is one of our big fundraising events for the year so we're pretty excited actually."
The funding will go towards a range of projects on the school's wish list, including playground equipment, a shelter for the bike parking area and a garden project.
Ms Duffy said the school community was excited to be able to hold fundraisers again after they were put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've got a lot of families volunteering this weekend with the barbecue and the cake stall," she said.
"Also lots of families are donating the baked goods. So lots of people are excited to have the opportunity to get back and help our community now."
The barbecue supplies are coming from Kambah businesses, including Kambah Woolies, Meatways and Amberly Eggs.
Meanwhile, Mawson Primary P&C is going all out with a plant sale, used book sale, cake stall, a coffee cart as well as the traditional sausage sizzle.
President Olga Rogacheva said the school wanted to stand out from the crowd on referendum day.
"I think there's a certain expectation from people it's kind of like your good old Aussie tradition to have a barbecue or any sort of election or official deliberation day," she said.
"There's apparently been a rating system and people discuss it online on Facebook, what's the best spot to get your sausage ... People select it based on what's on offer so you have to be a bit more competitive as well."
The school recently installed new play equipment that was funded by the P&C. Now they are wanting to raise funds for a shade sail for the playground.
Ms Rogacheva said the event was a great community-building activity as well as a way to raise money.
"People get to volunteer, they meet each other. And also it helps the wider community because not only school comes together to vote but all the people who live nearby. So it's a fun community event as well," she said.
Take a look at the interactive map below to find out where you can get a sausage or cake after casting your vote in the Voice referendum on October 14.
