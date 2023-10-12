The international disability rights mantra of "nothing about us without us" is particularly poignant one in the context of giving voice to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people with disability through an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
For Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people with disability, the creation of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament is of critical importance, because they often face the double discrimination of race and abelism.
The organisation for which I am CEO, the First Peoples Disability Network, embodies the principal of "nothing about us without us".
Almost all of our staff live with disabilities or have family members with disability, and the majority of our staff are from Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander backgrounds. Our membership is made up entirely of mob with disability.
We know what is best for us. We know what is culturally-safe support.
We have fought for years to ensure this knowledge is used and valued to help our people not only survive but thrive. But despite more then 20 years of existence of the the First Peoples Disability Network we have seen little or no progress.
This is because the voices of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people with disabilities remain largely unheard.
The National Disability Insurance Scheme for instance is largely failing our people with disability.
There are very few of mob with disability in employment, our young people with disability cannot access a fair and equitable education.
And we have too many of our young people with disability in out-of-home care. Furthermore, we have too many of our people with disability in prisons around the country who simply shouldn't be there.
In my role as CEO and among my colleagues, we have been saying the same things for the past 20 years.
While there has been some recent progress, it is not enough. The fact remains that is difficult to think of any more disadvantaged Australians then First Nations people with disability because not only of the double and triple disadvantage they experience (if you add gender or LGBTIQ status, for instance), but also because the often extreme material poverty experienced by many mob with disability and their families particularly those living in regional and remote Australia.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities are the thought leaders on inclusion. This is based on evidence dating back tens of thousands of years that demonstrates that we have always known disability to be part of the human experience.
The Indigenous Voice to Parliament will embed the voices of mob with disability as part of its structure. Not only is this appropriate, but it will also demonstrate to the rest of Australia how an inclusive model of governance can work. The Indigenous Voice to Parliament will create a legacy for mob but also a legacy for all Australia because of its inclusive structure. That's why as an organisation FPDN supports the Voice to Parliament. The Voice is self-determination in action. It is "nothing about us without us".
MORE OPINION:
We also support treaty processes and we are also committed to truth-telling. There are many mob with disability around the country, who need to have their truth told, especially those who were institutionalised and removed from their families and communities because of their indigeneity and disability.
I had the privilege as CEO of the First Peoples Disability Network to be a part of the Marcia Langton and Tom Calma-led process that sought to establish a framework for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
What was most satisfying about that process was the universal support for the voices for mob with disability as an integral part of a future Voice to Parliament. That the voices of mob with disability are valued and that they are recognised as the experts in their own lives demonstrates the potential of the Voice to Parliament to make a real difference.
As a member of the Referendum Engagement Council I have been reflecting upon the lives of two of my elders Uncle Lester Bostock a strong and proud Bundjalung man with physical disability and Aunty Gayle Rankine a Ngarrindjeri woman with disability. We lost both of our elders in recent years. I think of my mentor Uncle Lester who was intimately involved in the 1967 referendum. How he played a leading role in the '67 campaign and how my responsibility is to honour his legacy and ensure that Australia take this next step.
I think of Aunty Gayle and the way in which she always talked truth to power as an Aboriginal women with disability. I think of them and the powerful and dignified way in which they led.
And now I and my organisation must honour them by supporting the Voice to Parliament as the next step along our nation's journey to reconcile with its past. Is the Voice a perfect solution to all of the issues Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people with disabilities face? No, of course not. Will it dismantle all the impacts of Australia's colonial past? No, but what it will do is give mob with disability a formal structure to have their voices heard.
So I ask all Australians to support the "yes" vote for the Voice, especially those with disabilities and their families and carers who know better than most the disempowerment felt when their voices are not heard.
We call on the Australian disability community which is large and powerful in its own right to join us on this journey. Giving voice to mob with disability gives voice to you also. We want the breadth of the Australian disability community, be you a person with disability, a family member, a carer, a disability service provider to mobilise. This referendum is for Australians to decide, not politicians. Australians with disability including our mob with disability know better than most how critical it is for their voices to be heard. It is our time to be the change we seek.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.