The Indigenous Voice to Parliament will embed the voices of mob with disability as part of its structure. Not only is this appropriate, but it will also demonstrate to the rest of Australia how an inclusive model of governance can work. The Indigenous Voice to Parliament will create a legacy for mob but also a legacy for all Australia because of its inclusive structure. That's why as an organisation FPDN supports the Voice to Parliament. The Voice is self-determination in action. It is "nothing about us without us".

