Afternoon showers and strong gusts of wind are in the forecast as a cold front approaches Canberra on Thursday.
The Bureau of Meteorology said it would be an "up and down" day with wind speed and temperatures expected to climb as the day progresses.
Meteorologist Angus Hines said northwesterly winds about 20kmh could strengthen up to 50kmh around noon while temperatures head to a maximum of 27 degrees.
"The front and the cool change are expected to move across Canberra probably late this afternoon some time about 5pm, could be an hour or two on either side of that, and that will bring quite a shift in the weather," he said.
The front will also bring a little rain to the region, about 5mm to 10mm are expected in the gauges in the second half of the day, with cooler southwesterly winds in the evening.
Rain could clear up overnight about 2am which would result in quite a chilly morning, about 2 degrees, on Friday. It will be sunny with a maximum of 19 degrees on the day before the weekend begins.
Weather will remain stable into the weekend while still holding on to some gusty winds between 15 to 30kmh.
Maximum temperatures will also hover around 19 to 20 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.
The bureau expects colder nights and mornings as minimum temperatures are predicted to reach 4 degrees.
A bushfire that started about 3pm on Wednesday on the northern side of Mount Ainslie was contained about 5.50pm. On Thursday morning, firefighters from the ACT Emergency Services Agency were at the scene to make sure the area was under control.
While the fire danger rating for the ACT is at green meaning moderate, a total fire ban has been imposed in the areas surrounding the territory.
Areas like Goulburn Mulwaree, Upper Lachlan, Yass Valley, Queanbeyan-Palerang, towards the north and east of Canberra, and the Snowy Monaro region in the south, have a high fire danger rating.
The yellow fire rating indicates residents must be read to act. The NSW Rural Fire Service has declared heightened risks and is asking people to stay alert, plan and prepare, in case of fires in their area.
Australia's 2023-2024 peak season for severe weather, between October to April, is expected to include heatwaves and bushfires.
The Bureau of Meteorology released its long range forecast for spring and summer seasons this week, The forecast showed a high chance of "unusually" warm temperatures for most of Australia lasting at least until February next year.
Moreover, the bureau stated eastern and southern Australian are at a greater risk of bushfires because of reduced rainfall, above average temperatures and increased fuel loads. The forecast stated grass growth from above average rainfall in the past three years had contributed to the increased risk.
