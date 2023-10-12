Floriade is almost over for another year, which means it's the pooch in your life's time to play.
Dogs Day Out is on Sunday, the last day of Floriade, at Commonwealth Park from 9.30am to 5.30pm.
The Stage 88 Lawns will host a demonstration by the ACT Companion Dog Club Display Team at 1.30pm, followed by the Annual Dogs Day Out Fashion Paw-rade at 2.30pm.
If you would like the chance to win some great prizes in the Paw-rade, just come along with your furry fashionista and register for the competition at Stage 88 from 1.30pm.
Want to capture a portrait with your pooch or snap a group photo with your whole dog club?
Spectrum Photography will be on site all day with their open photo booth so you can capture a photo of your fur family among the blooms.
All dogs must be on a leash and stay on the paths. They are not allowed in the flower beds or in any of the indoor or food venues.
