Michael Maguire is set to replace Brad Fittler as NSW State of Origin coach after being offered a one-year deal to take over the Blues from 2024.
The premiership-winning coach is yet to put pen to paper on a deal, but AAP has been told he has spoken to the NSW Rugby League (NSWRL) board and is expected to take up the offer.
Currently serving as New Zealand's Test coach and an assistant with Canberra, Maguire's future in both those roles were up in the air.
While it is also understood Canberra have given him their blessing to take up the role, it would likely mean he would have to step down as a Raiders assistant coach.
Similarly to Raiders coach Ricky Stuart ruling himself out of the running for the Blues job, it's felt the Green Machine's young squad will require all of the coaching staff's full attention for the 2024 NRL season.
In April, he signed an extension to remain coach of the Kiwis through to the end of 2025.
New Zealand Rugby League refused to comment on Thursday about Maguire's future, with any decision unlikely until after the Pacific Championships finish next month.
Maguire could theoretically coach NSW and New Zealand as their seasons do not overlap, with the Blues' offer running for five months from March to July.
It could create challenges around player eligibility, though, with NSW representatives ineligible to play for New Zealand.
Maguire had expressed his interest in becoming NSW coach in 2018, but lost out to Fittler.
Fittler won three of his six series in charge, before walking away from the job late last month while off-contract and under intense pressure following a disappointing 2023 Origin series.
Laurie Daley and John Cartwright were other candidates. It remains to be seen if they will find a place on Maguire's staff.
Maguire has coached 233 games in the NRL, winning a premiership with South Sydney in 2014 before taking over at the Wests Tigers in 2019.
When he was axed by the struggling joint-venture midway through last year there were fears his time as a head coach was over.
But there is a belief Maguire's reputation as an intense mentor will suit the State of Origin arena, where camps come in short, sharp bursts.
NSWRL officials are hopeful Maguire will formalise a deal in the near future, but there are potential hold ups with the 49-year-old in New Zealand on duty with the Kiwis.
