Raiders assistant Michael Maguire to coach NSW State of Origin

By Scott Bailey
Updated October 12 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 10:29am
Canberra have cleared the way for Michael Maguire to become the NSW State of Origin coach. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Michael Maguire is set to replace Brad Fittler as NSW State of Origin coach after being offered a one-year deal to take over the Blues from 2024.

