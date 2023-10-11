Stars aligning for Luke Pepper's Opal Ridge in $2m Kosciuszko

A "perfect" barrier on Wednesday for Opal Ridge was the last box ticked for Scone trainer Luke Pepper as he lines up the $2 million Kosciuszko (1200 metres) at Randwick on Saturday.
The four-year-old mare has continued to firm as favourite for the country-only event in recent weeks and started Wednesday as the $2.80 top elect with TAB.
The two-time listed winner then shortened again, down to $2.30, after drawing ideally in gate two for the 14-horse slot race.
Pepper has long had premier jockey James McDonald booked to ride Opal Ridge first-up in the Kosciuszko and he has been pleased with preparations.
The nice draw was a relief for Pepper, who will chase victory in the race at his first attempt.
"The barrier is perfect," Pepper said.
"I couldn't be happier. We've got J-Mac, barrier two and if she's right on the day, she's never let us down. She's going to get a nice, dry track, which she enjoys, and I'm just excited about the whole thing.
"I thought if she could draw in that easy range where she can jump and dictate where she needs to be, I think that was the key.
"She's pretty adaptable. She won't be leading on Saturday, but she has won leading and she's won from back last. She just loves a hot tempo and to sit back and stalk it, and she should get that on Saturday.
"She's better ridden just off the speed and there seems to be a lot of speed in the race.
"From that gate ... I just imagine her being midfield, maybe a little bit worse if they go real quick, and she'll be stalking the speed somewhere.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"All going well, she should run extremely well."
Opal Ridge, which has won all three of her first-up runs, has not raced since finishing a length and a half away in the group 1 Tatts Tiara at Eagle Farm on June 24.
Preparations since included a trial at Randwick on September 22 when she was fourth under a strong hold. Pepper said the effort was exactly what he wanted.
"She obviously wasn't down there to do too much," he said. "It was more that we wanted to give her a trip down to Sydney and back, and just the whole day was perfect. She travelled down well, did a good job and come home.
"It gave us a bit of room leading into the run to get her nice and fresh, and tighten down the screws.
"She's had one gallop this week and it was really good. She's had a good lead-up into the run and she had a bit of that residual fitness coming out of the Queensland winter.
"I can't fault her. I think she's as good as she can be first-up, and she's always dynamite first-up."
Meanwhile, Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons' chances in the $20 million The Everest (1200m) suffered a blow on Tuesday night when Buenos Noches drew gate eight of 12.
Gibbons was hoping for a barrier closer to the fence for the Matthew Smith-trained star in Saturday's headline event.
The 21-year-old will also ride in the Everest consolation, the $2 million Sydney Stakes (1200m), where he has Inver Park for his boss, Newcastle trainer Kris Lees. The $26 chance drew gate 10 of 16, while stablemate Rustic Steel ($81) has the extreme outside.
Gibbons will partner Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Nugget ($34) from nine in the $5 million King Charles III Stakes (1600m) and Lees' Queensland Oaks champion Amokura ($11) from 13 in the group 3 Angst Stakes (1600m).
He had better luck at the Kosciuszko draw, getting three with Cody Morgan's Broken Hill ($41).
