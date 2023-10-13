The vote is the culmination of a 2017 request from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leaders and elders who signed the Uluru Statement from the Heart as the best solution to tackle entrenched disadvantage and overwhelming disempowerment. "Yes" proponent, Liberal MP Julian Leeser, regards the Voice as a chance to complete the constitution and improve lives, while "no" campaigner Jacinta Nampijinpa Price insists it will divide Australia along the lines of race.