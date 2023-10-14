With direct flights from Australia to Santiago, Chile is becoming a more popular destination for Aussies, but it's still the capital city, the desert, and Patagonia that are the main attractions. Down here, though, around towns like Pucn and Puerto Varas, you'll find a different side to Chile. Nature also has its extremes on display, but it's a bit more accessible than the isolated national parks further south. There are the lakeside towns with Bavarian-style guesthouses, but there are also the World Heritage wooden churches of the Chiloé archipelago, where local legends still tell tales of mythological ogres living in the forests.